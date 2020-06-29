ANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take advantage of an opportunity to learn. How you spend your time will affect the type of day you have. Don’t sit around waiting for something to come to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A physical activity will help restore your balance and push you in a meaningful direction. Don’t feel obligated to make a change because someone else does. Live within your budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen carefully, assess situations and make practical choices. Expect the youngsters and seniors in your life to overreact. Remain calm to control the outcome.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to get dragged into a situation that has nothing to do with you. Your words will be used against you. Spend time making personal improvements instead of trying to change others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Expand your skills, knowledge and experience. Use your attributes to fit changing economic trends. Your success will depend on your ability to diversify and adapt.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Avoid joint ventures. Spend time changing your surroundings to accommodate a project you want to start. A close relationship will improve with a little tender, loving care.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll thrive on change. Dedication will be required to get things done; however, don’t make the mistake of neglecting the needs of someone close to you in the process.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your emotions tucked away when dealing with money matters or changes that are happening at home. Pitching in and doing your best to help will ease whatever transition is taking place.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Offer help to others, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Leave time to take care of yourself and do something that brings you joy. A creative project will ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep busy and put your energy into something that counts. Less talk and more action will bring better results. Don’t take on someone else’s responsibilities. Do your own thing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Embrace change and make whatever is happening around you work in your favor. An opportunity to improve your income is heading your way. Speak up, share your ideas and change your destiny.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay attention to the way you look and how you present yourself to the world. Health, diet and exercise will lift your spirits and encourage you to try new things.