LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An energetic approach to life will catapult you past anyone who interferes. Your desire to win will keep you revved up and ready to excel. Taking on a partner will slow you down. Go it alone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change is overdue. Put your plans in motion. Move forward without looking back or letting any hurdles deter you from taking the first step. Embrace life and take charge of your future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Sharing too much information will slow you down. Be sure you take care of the necessary details to ensure your plans unfold without a hitch. Timing is everything.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend more time at home or working alongside people who share your goals and interests. A domestic change will make your life easier and help eliminate stress. Learn from experience.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop and take inventory. Remember what’s happened in the past and make the necessary changes to prevent making the same mistake twice. Trust your intelligence, not your emotions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll find a position that intrigues you. Revamp your resume to fit trends. Self-improvement projects are favored, as well as spending time with a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Bartering is to your advantage. A partnership looks promising. The more you talk, the easier it will be to convince others to join the conversation. Use your imagination to captivate others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An unexpected change will result if you make demands or let someone push you. Keeping a balanced lifestyle will help you ward off anyone trying to meddle with your plans. Be secretive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Work diligently behind the scenes, where no one will bother you. Aim to accomplish the most in the least amount of time and move on to activities that offer mental and physical stimulation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stick to what and who you know. Avoid outsiders; stay within your inner circle to avoid mistrust and harsh words. Put your emphasis on improvements and doing things in your unique fashion.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Hold on to your emotions. Refuse to give someone the upper hand by showing your true feelings. Keep your life simple and stay focused on what you can accomplish without giving too much away.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Alter the way you do things, and you will learn something valuable. A change will revitalize your outlook and introduce you to a life choice you hadn’t considered in the past.