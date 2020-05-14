TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set up a conference call, join an online group that interests you and engage in activities through social media. It’s time to change the way you do things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen to what’s being said or offered to you. Scrutinize anything that sounds suspicious. Offer suggestions, not physical or financial assistance. You’ll accomplish the most if you make your responsibilities a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Try something new or do things differently. Change may not be your thing, but keeping up with the times will be essential if you want to get ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Figure out a way to barter with people who have services you need. A forum geared toward trading skills and services can help make life easier for you and those in your community.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get ahead of the game. Focus on how best to stand out and make what you have to offer valuable. Turn a negative into a positive, and success will be yours.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep moving forward without making waves. Avoid people who put demands on you or take advantage of your skills, knowledge or generosity. Your priority should be your health and family.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the initiative to do the things you do best. Your discipline and hard work will pay off. Take control of your life and follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Plan a social media event. Turn a phone call into a dinner party or romantic evening with someone who lives at a distance. Be imaginative and enjoy it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone bamboozle you into doing something that isn’t in your best interest. Your focus should be on home, family and alternative living conditions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Information is heading your way. Digest what you discover and figure out how to use it to your advantage. A slight change can make a big difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let depression set in when you should be taking action. Changing the way you handle your money and how you help others will improve your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stick to the script. If you exaggerate or are gullible, you will end up in an unnecessary predicament. Be smart and verify information before you pass it along.