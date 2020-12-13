SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anyone take over or make decisions for you. Stand up and be heard, and you will gain confidence. Home improvements will free you from a situation that is holding you back. Speak your mind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business or making physical changes that will add to your comfort at home or build self-confidence. New beginnings look inviting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Revise your resume, apply for a new position or put a plan in place that will help you get ahead. A chance to raise your income and learn new skills looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Avoid arguments, challenges and people trying to persuade you to do things you shouldn’t. Make self-improvement a priority, and you will be happy with the results.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your energy where it counts, do your research and work alongside someone you love, and good things will happen. A personal understanding will change the way you think about the future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get personal matters in order. A physical change will open your mind to alternatives you haven’t considered. Embrace new beginnings, and turn a negative into a positive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Discuss current matters with a partner or the person your decisions will affect. Expect someone to offer an empty promise. Have a backup plan in place. Take care of details personally.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be careful about what you share with others. Too much personal information can leave you in a vulnerable position. Focus on self-improvement and spiritual growth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Discuss matters openly, and make decisions that will help you advance. Don’t feel you have to follow someone who isn’t heading in a direction compatible with your long-term plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A problem with a partner, friend or relative can lead to a situation that is difficult to reverse. Do your best to get along, help others and avoid stressful situations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If someone close to you is in a bad mood, you are better off dodging a bullet and doing something you enjoy. An exciting option will be the direct result of something you learn.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Expand your mind, take an interest in something that you find gratifying and invest time in personal growth. Reconnect with someone who shares your philosophy of life.