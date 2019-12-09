Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 52F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.