Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A steady rain this morning tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow for the afternoon. Windy at times. High 42F. S winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.