CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Remembering days gone by will help you reflect on your accomplishments. If you get together with friends or relatives, listen to what they have to say; something could prove valuable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you feel you need a change, be subtle. Taking drastic measures will backfire. Focus more on health, diet and exercise if you want to improve your physical appearance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider what you want to do. Make adjustments to the way you handle your finances, health and legal matters. Positive change begins with a good plan and the energy to make it happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Overdoing it will be exhausting. Try to keep a positive attitude and a happy demeanor. The more affectionate you are, the easier it will be to get your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Traveling, getting together with friends or relatives, catching up on correspondence or beginning to put your strategy together for the changes you want to make next year should be your focus.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t get dragged into someone else’s plans. You are best off being direct about what you want to happen and willing to go it alone in order to reach your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reflect, revise and prepare to move on. Take stock of what you’ve accomplished and what you’ve left undone. If you listen to someone else’s perspective, it will help you put new plans in place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do something nice for those who helped you this past year. A personal change may not be welcome, but it will help you break loose from what’s holding you back.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Spending time with people who make you happy will lead to positive decisions and a worthwhile change. A move, pleasure trip or lifestyle adjustment is favored. Put your best foot forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stick to people who share your opinion. If you get into a debate with someone who opposes you, it will ruin your day. Focus on love, romance and entertainment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Getting together with old friends will be enlightening. The ideas offered will encourage you to do things differently at home or change the way you handle your money or health concerns.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You have a right to change your mind. If you don’t like the way something is unfolding, back away. Don’t make a personal change based on hearsay.
