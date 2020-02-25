PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a look at your options and do whatever will bring you the highest return with the least amount of risk. Don’t waste time; if you see something you want, make your move.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A getaway will help you relax and give you a chance to mull over what to do next. Remain open to suggestions, but only do what’s reasonable. Moderation is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you use your imagination, you will come up with a plan that will make a difference. Speak up, take action and become the leader you know you can be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take some time to evaluate what’s transpired, what you have left to deal with and how best to move forward. Make your welfare a priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let go of the past and make room for upcoming prospects. Don’t make a fuss if someone doesn’t want to take the same route as you. Follow the path that excites you the most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Your appearance will make a difference. Consider the current trends as well as the classic styles and choose the style that suits you best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A progressive move will help clear the path for future prospects. Consider forming a partnership with someone who piques your interest. A change that will improve your health and overall well-being should be adopted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Proceed with caution. Investments will not be all that someone says they will be. When in doubt, stand still, observe and focus on self-improvement. Walk away from demanding people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the lead, start a conversation, share your intentions and get moving. A project that interests you should also help you expand your skills and creativity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time fixing up your surroundings to suit your needs. If you are comfortable and feel safe, you will find it easier to develop a plan that will help you get ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen to suggestions. Don’t be afraid to do things differently or make a change midstream. Let your intuition guide you and your common sense keep you out of trouble.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look over your papers, medical records and any contracts that are up for renewal. You’ll gain some insight if you revisit what’s happened in the past.

Tags

Recommended for you