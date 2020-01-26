AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid battles that you cannot win. Ease your stress by doing something you enjoy. Taking time out will give you a new perspective on how to fix what’s troubling you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t make a move if you don’t have all the facts. An impulsive decision will send you on an adventure that tests your patience, causes anxiety and costs you time or money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Less talk and more action will put you in a good position. Don’t let someone else’s uncertainty stand in your way. Love is featured, and a promise made will please you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone will be quick to point out flaws. Go over every detail and leave nothing to chance. Don’t present what you have to offer until you are ready.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Speak up, follow your heart and make changes that will please you. Don’t worry about what others say or do. What’s important is how your decisions affect you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Prove how valuable you are by taking charge and doing what you say you are going to do. Living up to the goals you set and the promises you make will be satisfying.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Getting involved in other people’s affairs will be to your detriment. You won’t get much in return, and you are likely to end up paying emotionally and financially.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mix and mingle. You have a lot to offer and plenty to gain if you participate in events that appeal to you. Show your interest in others and listen and learn.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t stop before you finish. Visit a friend or relative who could use your help. Someone you encounter will help you figure out where you see yourself heading.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get out and do something that will challenge you mentally, physically and emotionally. Put your energy into doing something constructive, entertaining or creative. Romance will enhance your personal life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Unusual or unfamiliar destinations will spark your imagination and give life to new ideas and plans. Get involved in matters that concern you, and explore the best way to contribute.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Finish something that you left undone. You will produce much if you are allowed to work independently of others. Don’t give in to someone asking for a handout. Charity begins at home.
