GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An unusual offer will catch you off guard. Don’t hesitate. If you don’t like what’s being presented to you, negotiate until someone grants you precisely what you want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your enthusiasm but not your ideas. Listen and learn from someone who has more experience, and the valuable information offered will encourage you to pursue your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stick to your strategy. Clean up unfinished business properly before you move on to something new. An emotional issue will help you realize what you can and should do next.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be creative regarding the way you run your home and how you deal with close relationships. Expand your horizons, and it will help you embrace new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pursue what you want. There is no excuse when it comes to being responsible for your happiness. Put a plan in place, and don’t stop until you reach your destination.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a deep breath and pursue something that intrigues you. Develop unique skills that will give you an advantage when faced with a challenge or competitive situation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your heart and soul into what’s important to you. Don’t let outside influence come between you and your dream. Make unique plans with someone you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ve got more leverage than you realize. If change is what you want to see implemented, put your plans in motion and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Tidy up space and put a new strategy in place. It’s time for a new beginning, or at least an update to an old plan. A makeover will lift your spirits.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be sensitive toward others’ needs. Protect against insult, injury and ill health. Live smartly, stay fit and stick to a proper diet. Take charge of your life and your future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look for an unusual opportunity and you will find a new way to use your skills. The benefits you encounter will lead to a positive lifestyle change. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Speak up about the way you feel. An articulate account of what you want and expect will be of interest, and a counteroffer that is surprisingly beneficial will take place. Don’t hesitate to make a move.