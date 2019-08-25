VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Rethink your current status, position and certain relationships. Let your instincts guide you down a path that will ease your mind and help you set sail on a new adventure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Plan a reunion, family gathering or a day trip to participate in something important to you. What you offer others will bring you closer together and boost your reputation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Learn by listening, observing and determining the motives behind someone’s actions. Be smart, use your intuition and don’t be afraid to do things differently. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful whom you trust, what you consume and where you go. Nothing will be as it appears, and situations will run amok quickly if tempers flare. Keep the peace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You can cut your overhead, improve your surroundings and make a proposition to a loved one. Plan your financial future with someone special. Romance is highlighted and a commitment can be made.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t be fooled by an online job advertisement that offers too much for too little. If you surround yourself with people you find mentally stimulating, good ideas will develop.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you get involved in something you believe in, you’ll meet people who share your concerns. Partnerships are favored, and forming a closer relationship with a loved one is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let your emotions take control and ruin a good thing. A civil conversation that prioritizes equality will encourage you to move an important relationship to the next level.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Embrace change and people who are heading down the same path as you. Traveling, socializing and sharing your experience and knowledge with others will be enlightening. Romance is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take it easy, stay calm and stick to your plans, regardless of what others decide to do. Be true to yourself and honest with others to avoid conflict and undue stress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change will spark your imagination and help you take advantage of new and exciting opportunities. Enjoy an adventure with family or friends. Love is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Compromise will bring the best results. Strive for equality and make your position clear to people who want too much. Set the standard and align yourself with like-minded people.
