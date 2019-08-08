LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotional situations will develop if you let anger take the reins. Concentrate on personal growth, health and happiness, not on what others are doing. Take the high road.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t leave room for error, or someone will take advantage of your mistake and use it against you. Attention to detail, precision and doing what you do best will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you reconnect with a former co-worker, you’ll be offered information that will help you embark on a new beginning. Update your skills, knowledge and technology.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Avoid taking physical risks. Use your intelligence to outsmart anyone trying to make changes you don’t agree with. Knowledge is power, so use what you know to come out ahead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Travel, communication and education are highlighted. Be ready to fend for yourself and to dismiss anyone who tries to fill your head with false or exaggerated information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Making a domestic or lifestyle change may sound inviting, but you must discuss your intentions with those who will be affected by your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spread your wings and try something new. An opportunity will develop if you show interest in something that someone else is doing. Love and romance are highlighted.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get involved, do your part and focus on personal growth, understanding and what you can do to make the world a better place. Don’t let indulgence blind you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An offer looks promising, so make plans to find out more. A trip will be eye-opening and should be shared with a loved one. Romance is on the rise, and a commitment can be made.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your life simple. If you let too many people know what you are up to, you can expect to face interference. Work hard, finish what you start and then take a breather.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick close to home and to the people you love and trust. Don’t venture into a high-pressure situation that requires you to donate time, money or services.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your intuition won’t let you down, but someone you work with will. If you want something done, do it yourself. Take responsibility for your actions and decisions.
