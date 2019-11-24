SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Moderation, precision and self-confidence will be vital in helping you get what you want. Know when to draw the line, when to say no and when to walk away. Make decisions that serve you well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at what’s happening and choose to participate. Change can be useful if you focus on what’s in it for you. Ask questions and maneuver yourself into a winning position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider what you want and the potential consequences of your actions. Recognize who you will have to win over before you can begin your quest. Use strategic charm and forge ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your words will affect who sides with you and who doesn’t. Don’t fold under pressure or let indulgent behavior tempt you. Choose moderation and don’t complicate your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Determine what and who is a benefit, and eliminate any negativity in your life. You are best off easing your stress and focusing on the future. Romance will enhance your personal experience.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Your actions will make a difference and help you gain respect. If you set an example for others, you will end up in a leadership position. Positive change is heading your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look inward and make personal changes that will improve your life and ease your stress. If you do what’s right and best for everyone involved, you will have no regrets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put negativity and worry on the shelf. You have everything going for you, so don’t stop now or look back. Shoot for the stars and make your dreams come true.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Aim for a restful and straightforward day spent with people you love. Refuse to get into an argument over something that doesn’t really matter. Keep conversations light.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — What you get today will be determined by what you give. There are no shortcuts, but with discipline and determination, there isn’t anything you can’t do if you try.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get together with friends or relatives who share your likes and beliefs. Take on a new challenge that is geared toward healthy living. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Plan and initiate the changes you want to make behind closed doors. Your objective should be to avoid interference or meddling of any kind. Do your thing and don’t look back.
