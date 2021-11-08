SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Confront challenges with optimism, and you’ll find an original solution. Share your ideas and concerns with a loved one. Choose peace and love over divisiveness. Make everyone feel welcome and included.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A strict budget is encouraged. Don’t be too generous. Stick to what you need and can afford. Offer hands-on help, not cash, when assisting others. Tact will be a must.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Show how you feel and pay close attention to the reactions you receive. Shake things up by trying a different approach when it comes to emotional matters. Use information wisely.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Ask questions, think about the answers and proceed with caution. Getting involved in a joint venture will be taxing. Don’t complicate matters; start fresh if needed.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep an open mind and a closed wallet. Choose to work alone and to do things your way. A change you make will give you a different perspective on how best to use your skills.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do what’s asked of you and keep moving forward. Making a fuss will work against you. Observe what others do and say, and monitor partnerships carefully. Learn from experience.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t allow someone’s uncertainty to stand in your way. Size up what you want to do, then follow through. A change you make will be beneficial if you prepare properly. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Tend to money matters quickly. Don’t procrastinate or make things more complicated. Put an end to whatever is making your life miserable. Listen to your heart and the facts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Push for what you want. It’s OK to do things differently, so stand tall and be proud of who you are and what you want. Your grit and knowledge will impress someone who can be beneficial.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a step back to think before you act. Make sure what’s important to you registers with others before you make changes that can upset anyone. Be mindful of others and seek out different perspectives.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Suggestions that include the people who influence your life most will help turn your intentions and plans into wonderful reality. You can live better; just give it some thought!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep an open mind but control your emotions. Baby steps will help you achieve your objective in an orderly fashion. Pay attention to what’s going on around you and strive for balance.