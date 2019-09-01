VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Benefit by making a decision and taking action. The time to act is now. Follow your heart and stick close to the people who share your dreams and your values.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your thoughts to yourself until you feel up to debate. You will need to be balanced and understanding when you address people’s concerns. You’ll benefit more if your actions are well thought out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Try something new or travel to a place you’ve never been before. The experience will be insightful and will plant seeds for future adventures. Share your dreams with a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick close to home. Avoid getting into an argument with a friend or relative. Too much of anything will end up backfiring on you. Pace yourself and focus on personal growth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A couple of changes will help ease stress and improve your current living situation. If you make a promise to a loved one, you’ll receive what you want in return.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — It’s OK to be a bystander if you don’t feel the time is right to make a move. Don’t let outside pressure push you into something you cannot handle emotionally.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you keep your life simple, it will run smoothly. Say no to anyone who tries to complicate your life or infringe on your space or freedom. Make peace and love priorities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Expand your interests, develop your skills, and strive for independence and personal growth. Don’t be confused by someone’s false implication or bureaucratic lies. Trust in what you know is fact.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Trust your instincts, not someone who’s trying to get an emotional rise out of you. Bring about positive change by surrounding yourself with people who share your values.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t expect something from someone who tends to exaggerate. Put your priorities in order and stick with the person who has always been there for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make it happen. Set a goal and don’t stop until you finish. Use your knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to get what you want. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get out and mingle with people who have something to offer, and avoid those pressuring you to do things you shouldn’t. Having fun doesn’t mean you have to be excessive.
