SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take action. Get involved in activities that will lead to love, friendship or even a new business partnership. Your openness will attract all sorts of candidates. Use honesty as your barometer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you find a unique way to use your skills, it will bring in extra cash to spend on festivities or a special gift for someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make a change for the right reason. If you let your emotions dictate what you do or say, you will end up making promises you cannot keep.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stick to the facts, or you’ll end up being blamed for false advertising. Rigidity will result in a stalemate. Don’t do something that you will regret later. Be fair, not stubborn.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Size up whatever situation you face and take action. Pay close attention to detail, as someone in a higher position will be observing your every move. Talks and travel are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider what you can do professionally that will raise your earning potential and stimulate your mind. A proposition looks promising, but if you vacillate, someone else will swoop in and take charge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An open discussion will pique your interest in someone who voices an opinion. Sort through what you have to finish before the year ends. Do something special for a loved one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make adjustments to your surroundings. Check out the real estate market in your area. Personal improvements will lift your spirits, and romance will enhance your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take an interest in what others are doing, but don’t criticize. If you want to make a suggestion, do so in a positive and uplifting manner. Expand your mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think twice before you discuss sensitive issues. Don’t start something you cannot finish or make a promise you don’t want to honor. Emotional matters are best avoided for the time being.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get involved in a creative pursuit or learn something new. Plan something special for yourself and a friend or loved one. Walk away from adversity and manipulative people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Tie up matters that need to be dealt with before the year’s end. Don’t rely on others to handle things for you. Make a commitment to a loved one.
