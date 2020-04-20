TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emphasize what you can do and use your skills to benefit yourself and others. Don’t downplay your many talents.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your attributes to the test and pitch in and help others. You have the potential to make a difference if you take a leadership position. Call in favors.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Avoid meddling or letting someone interfere with your efforts. Focus on work, money and advancement, not on gossip or indulgent behavior.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Follow through with your plans. Talking about something and doing something are not the same thing. A day trip should include business, interviews or learning. Activities that require physical endurance or competition are favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Focus only on your own responsibilities. Listen and make suggestions, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistake. Protect your finances, possessions and reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Expect to have a problem with someone close to you. Watch what’s unfolding, but don’t make a move prematurely. Gather all the facts and consider your options. A creative endeavor will help ease stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Finish what you start. Sudden good fortune is heading in your direction. Rely on your intuition to lead you in the right direction. Let go of the past and embrace the future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen, observe and avoid getting entangled in someone else’s drama. Stick close to home and make a positive adjustment to your living arrangements. Renovation or a move looks favorable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let emotional matters disrupt your plans or productivity. Add a unique spin to whatever you do to separate you from the competition.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Contribute to a cause that interests you or finish a project that you left undone. Rely on your experience to guide you in the right direction. Don’t make an unnecessary change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get your finances in order. If you have too much cash on hand, it will slip through your fingers. Invest in something that will add security to your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Idle time is the enemy. Plan your day strategically. Stick to what you know and deliver what you promised. Honest, direct communication is in your best interest.
