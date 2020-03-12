PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Fill your mind with ideas that will spark enthusiasm. An investment will pay off, and gifts and repayments will come your way. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Quickly take care of personal matters. Make a change to your home, financial investments or family living arrangements. A physical improvement will ease stress and give you a new lease on life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make your feelings clear. Honesty will help address anything that’s been bothering you and give you the push you need to get your life in order.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Networking will get results. A chance to work with someone you respect will result in knowledge and experience. Traveling for business or educational pursuits will pay off. Change is heading your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stick to whatever makes you feel passionate. Start a project or make strategic cuts that can help pay for all the extras you want. Plan an entertaining evening that will help you relax.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid taking on other people’s responsibilities. Learn to say no. Call the shots and live life your way. A personal adjustment is long overdue. Know when to take a pass.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace what life has to offer. Keep up the momentum and finish what you start. You’ll make a lasting impression on someone special. A personal change will turn out better than anticipated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get motivated and incorporate exciting activities into your schedule. Take a day trip, sign up for a course or start a new hobby. Avoid volatile situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Concentrate on something that you enjoy doing. Practice will improve your skills and talent. Beware of ulterior motives behind someone’s generous offer. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — The less time spent with pushy or negative people, the better. Complaints and criticism will not help you get things done. A pending situation will take an unexpected turn.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Think about your next move. Meet with someone who has as much to offer as you, and form a prosperous partnership. Don’t sell yourself short. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of all the little things on your to-do list. Avoid overspending. Use your imagination to come up with cheaper or more efficient alternatives. Update your qualifications.
