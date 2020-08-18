LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pick up the pace, and focus on whatever will help you accomplish what you set out to do. Put your heart into whatever you feel passionate about, and you’ll be content.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be creative when dealing with changes you are facing or want to pursue. Taking a different approach will alter your perspective regarding how you feel about someone close to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take the initiative, and do something that will help your community or family. Getting angry will not solve problems, but making reasonable suggestions will. Don’t take a risk when it comes to your health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do what you can, and stop wasting time trying to achieve the impossible. Look for an alternative way to use your talents that will also improve your lifestyle. Work on certain important relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Concentrate on what’s important to you. There is money to be made if you tailor your skills, knowledge and experience to fit the current economic trends. A contract looks promising.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Thrive on change, but don’t go overboard. Know what you want and focus on what’s important. Make your home environment welcoming to friends and family.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t be a follower or fold under pressure. Consider what’s best for you and the people you love. Be reasonable in the face of opposition, and proceed with your plans intelligently.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for innovative ways to help those in need without yielding to unsafe situations. A positive change in your personal life will make things easier. Make romance a priority.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s up to you to finish what you start. Put your energy to good use, and take care of business before moving on to the things you’d prefer to pursue. Avoid excess at all costs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of yourself. Fitness, exercise, diet and rest are encouraged. A healthy attitude will promote a better and brighter lifestyle. Personal gain is within reach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sit tight, take care of personal and domestic matters, make adjustments to the way you live and do your best to avoid disruptive influences. Concentrate on making positive changes at home.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reach out to someone you enjoy working with. Before you make a decision, confront issues that may become a problem. Personal improvement and growth are favored.