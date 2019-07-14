CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get the facts before you make a move. Someone will feed you false information that can make you look bad if you act on it. Take your time and avoid regret.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan your actions. Socializing is favored, but being indulgent or hanging around excessive people isn’t. Challenge your mind, as mental stimulation will inspire you to be your best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. If someone asks for too much or isn’t honest, walk away. Choose to be with people who pick you up, not bring you down.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A change at home may not initially strike you as being good, but in time you’ll realize it’s a blessing in disguise. Don’t prejudge a situation; give it time to unfold.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let someone who aggravates you take charge or talk you into something you don’t want to do. Concentrate on the person who brings out the best in you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Changes need to be monitored. Make choices based on what’s best for you. If something costs too much, find an alternative that doesn’t. Don’t follow someone else, and use your intelligence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Settle into something you find comfortable. Make plans to spend time with a loved one. If you nurture a meaningful relationship, a positive change will unfold. Love is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let others’ actions confuse you. Take the initiative to do what makes you happy and excites you about your future. Explore new possibilities and expand your circle of friends.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Offer your services to a cause or project that interests you to make new acquaintances and find a purpose in life that brings you joy. Romance is highlighted.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get involved in something you find intriguing that sparks your imagination and offers alternative life choices. Personal growth will lead to a journey you won’t regret.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Changes should only be made for the right reason, not because someone is pressuring you or making you feel insecure. Arguing will not solve your differences. Do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will tamper with your plans. Diminishing what you do or using manipulative means should not be tolerated. Recognize if someone is using you or has your best interest at heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.