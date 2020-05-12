TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You have more opportunities than you realize. Don’t let uncertainty cost you. Rely on your ability to get things done. Gossip may tempt you, but if you join in, it will backfire.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take advantage of what’s available. Learn from experience and avoid repeating past mistakes. Sign up for a correspondence course or take an online tour of a museum or gallery.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Review your financial situation and make adjustments. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you or put you in a vulnerable position. Protect yourself against con artists and distorted information.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid joint ventures. You’ll profit most if you avoid acting in haste or investing in someone else’s idea. Do your own thing and be prepared to give it your all.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look at the bright side of every situation, and you’ll come out a winner. Knowing when to walk away will be what prevents you from getting trapped in an emotional loss.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A disciplined routine will help you get things done on time. Stick to basics, refuse to let others sidetrack you and make personal gains and better health your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Evasiveness in communications should be a warning sign. Don’t be afraid to ask direct questions and investigate existing factors that could ruin your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Be aggressive, take charge and refuse to let anyone play with your emotions. Don’t make impulsive financial decisions. Personal improvement should be your focus.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Share a memory or make plans that will improve your living arrangements. Be unique and do things differently.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t hold back. Speak your mind and be willing to put in the time and effort to follow through with your plans. A positive change at home will alleviate uncertainty.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do what you can for others, but not at the expense of your well-being. Know when to draw the line and say no. Protect your home, family and health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be careful with whom you associate today. Someone will mislead you with an exaggerated opinion. Don’t get upset over something you cannot change. Look for a positive outlet that will calm your nerves.