PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you put your time, effort and energy where they count, positive change will take place. Focus on raising your profile, income and standards. Use your talent wisely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share only what’s necessary. Don’t let anyone take credit for something you did on your own. Make lifestyle changes that will ease stress. Stick close to the people you love.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Participation will encourage new beginnings. Interact with people who are already doing what you want to do. Someone from your past will offer insight and valuable information.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your purchases to a minimum. Focus more on your emotional well-being, moral standards and life circumstances. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Ask and you shall receive. Share information and ideas, and join forces with someone who is just as innovative as you are. Don’t let personal matters interfere with business.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Travel, learn, explore and make adjustments that encourage you to do your best. Don’t follow someone else when you know where you can make the most significant difference.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your quick response and eagerness to get things done will draw onlookers. Don’t be shy; show off what you’ve accomplished. You can have a big impact on others at this time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Networking events will lead to interesting encounters. Your open and sophisticated nature will attract people who want to pick your brain. Don’t give all your secrets away. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep moving forward until you are satisfied with the results you get. Your drive, passion and power of persuasion will work wonders when you want something.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Travel, new adventures and personal gains are prominent, but don’t go overbudget. Choose self-improvement over excessive behavior. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your distance from those who are difficult to get along with or who tend to put demands or pressure on you. Keep your life simple, your spending down and your opinions to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you trust friends with your secrets, expect them to let you down. It is best not to depend on anyone if you want to get things done. Personal gain is within reach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.