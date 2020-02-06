AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You can become what and who you want to be by taking action. Alter your way of thinking, if necessary, or change the way you present yourself to the world. Choose your destiny.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t reveal personal secrets. Listen more and talk less. If you show interest in others and are willing to help the underdog, you will gain ground. Self-improvement and romance are encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take care of domestic issues. Alter your surroundings to suit your needs. Host an event or pitch in and help someone you care about or want to impress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A positive attitude will help you advance. If you are willing to adapt, you will make substantial gains. Make a change for the right reasons, not to prove a point.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t be too open about your feelings or wants. You are best off waiting until you know where you stand before you reveal your thoughts and intentions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Intimacy will improve your life and a relationship with someone special. Concentrate on getting along with others, not on trying to outdo someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Investment opportunities may not be as they appear. Take your time and part only with money you can afford to lose. Put more time and effort into fitness, diet and improved health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Professional endeavors should be your focus. Pay attention to the people who are essential to improving your personal and professional plans. Stay calm, keep the peace and listen carefully.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Your achievements will affect the way others respond to you. Do what’s right. Taking a path that complements what you do best will lead to the success you wish for.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Destinations that provide a cultural shift will be eye-opening. Engage in events or pastimes that brought you joy in the past. New friendships look promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pleasure trips that provide excitement and adventure will entice you. Don’t get so wrapped up that you lose sight of your safety. Maintaining physical, emotional and mental balance will be necessary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — What you pursue will lead to a deep connection with someone who will broaden your outlook. Your contributions will result in additional popularity and respect.
