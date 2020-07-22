CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t sit back when you should be moving forward. Making a career change or learning something that will help you grow intellectually, spiritually or emotionally will contribute to your success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let an emotional incident spin out of control. You have plenty to gain if you put your energy and resources to work for you. A physical change will boost confidence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Walk away from temptation. Someone will pass along false information. Concentrate on expanding your knowledge and interests. Don’t give in to narrow-minded people. Truth matters, and fairness is essential.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Accept an invitation that intrigues you. Gather information that will help you convince others to participate in your plan. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Work will curtail your free time, but the results will be worthwhile. What you learn today will help you set higher goals and standards.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Expand your mind and unravel emotional misunderstandings that have stood between you and what you desire. Clear a space at home that is conducive to learning. A creative outlet is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Enforce positive domestic changes that will add to your comfort and improve compatibility with a loved one. Search for information that will enlighten you and change your way of thinking.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stick to the people and pastimes that bring out the best in you. A creative outlet will help you hone your skills and lead to a moneymaking venture. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Monitor what’s going on around you. Sharing too much personal information will leave you in a precarious position with someone who isn’t trustworthy. Focus on health, emotional healing and creative endeavors.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take action, aim to get things done, say less and do more. Avoid arguments and people who don’t share your opinions or interests. Fitness will promote a healthy attitude.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional situation will cause uncertainty. When in doubt, ask questions and be reluctant to make a hasty move. Look at every possibility, be fair and don’t fold under pressure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Home will be your safe place. Putter around and make things comfy and conducive to doing the hobbies you enjoy most. Personal gain is within reach.