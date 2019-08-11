LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you learn to say no, you will accomplish your goals. You have plenty going for you, and given the time and effort, you will excel. Celebrate your achievements with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Indulge yourself in something enjoyable but also sensible. If you ask someone to join you, it will change the dynamics of the relationship and spawn big plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take pride in your appearance. A healthy diet and plenty of exercise will make you feel good and could prompt a loved one to follow suit. Romance is highlighted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll offend or be offended if you get into an argument with someone who doesn’t share your beliefs. Choose not to engage in a no-win situation that could damage the relationship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what works best for you. If someone tries to persuade you to do things differently or invest in something risky, have enough courage to say no. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Discuss your plans with someone close to you. An investment offer won’t turn out as planned. Don’t get involved in a joint endeavor or overspend to win someone’s favor.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Impulse is the enemy. Don’t let anyone railroad you into a risky venture. Spend more time with a loved one. A romantic adventure doesn’t have to be costly.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stand up for the little guy who can’t fend for himself. What you do to help people will change the way others view you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stop, think and make a calculated decision. An opportunity is within reach. Knowing the score will help you negotiate to get what you want. Celebrate with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t jeopardize your reputation, important relationships or position for something that isn’t worth your while. Giving in to a temptation could seriously upend your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Home and family improvements can be made. A personal pick-me-up will boost your ego and make you feel good about your appearance. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An unusual encounter will spark your imagination and encourage you to start something new. Don’t overspend; take one step at a time and keep your expenses minimal. Slow build, maximum gain.
