CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Say only what’s necessary. If you start an in-depth discussion, you will feel agitated by what you hear. Personal goals will boost your confidence. A debate will deflate your ego.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Separate your emotions from how you handle your money. Making snap decisions or purchases on a whim will leave you in a precarious position. Put greater emphasis on personal growth and enlightenment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Life isn’t all about work. Take a breather and discover some of the joys you’ve been missing. Spend more time with loved ones or expanding your mind. Start a new hobby.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take precautions when dealing with work or domestic issues. Listen carefully and take your time deciding what’s best for you. Personal improvements will help build confidence. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take action based on facts, not on your emotions. If you act on an assumption, it will lead to regret and cost you an opportunity you won’t want to miss.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by someone offering a colorful picture of what’s happening. Be resourceful and avoid damaging your or someone else’s reputation. A home improvement project is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put pent-up energy into something constructive. Arguing won’t solve problems, but compromise will. A change you make to your home or to a meaningful relationship will come with benefits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take an energetic and innovative approach to how you earn your living. Be creative, and you’ll find a unique way to use your talents to bring in more cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for a way to help someone in need. A kind gesture will give someone hope and offer insight into how you can make a difference in your community.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share your feelings. Clear up an emotional issue you have with someone before it escalates. Remain calm and willing to compromise to keep the peace. Nurture a meaningful relationship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your motives before you decide to make a change. Trying to buy someone’s attention, time or love will not turn out the way you expect. Use intelligence and common sense.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take time to focus on your health and emotional well-being. What you discover will help you redirect your energy into the things that truly matter.