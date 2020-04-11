ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t get angry when you can get moving. You can accomplish plenty if you dig in and do your best. A financial gain, investment or personal contract is favored, and romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t change your plans because of demands that someone puts on you. Make your time constraint clear, so you don’t miss out on something you want to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t give someone the wrong impression because you are afraid. Lay your cards on the table and do what’s right and best for you. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Help others, and you’ll be helping yourself as well. You’ll be offered rewards for your effort. If you are direct when making decisions, you will get to do things your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Energetic activities will get you in a competitive mood. Venture into unfamiliar territory to get a bird’s-eye view of something that will help you avoid a mishap.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Avoid emotional situations. If you put your organizational abilities to work, you will come up with ideas that will keep everyone too busy to feud.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Domestic and financial matters will limit you. Avoid taking on too much, regardless of the demands put to you. Personal growth and improvement are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be faced with opposition if you use force. Interference will be a waste of time that could be better spent exploring endeavors that can help you prosper. Choose self-improvement over changing others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Personal and home improvements will lift your spirits. Emotional manipulation is apparent. Use charm to ward off interference. A romantic gesture will change the dynamics of a meaningful relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Personal situations will escalate if you try to make unwanted changes or plans. Get the go-ahead before you decide to make a commitment that someone close to you may oppose.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take physical action and get your to-do list out of the way. The busier you are, the less time you’ll have to get into an argument with someone who does things differently.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Say little and do a lot. Lend a helping hand and do your best to sidestep an emotional situation that requires time and space, not words. A kind gesture is your best alternative.
