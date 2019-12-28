CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A positive attitude will do wonders for the relationships you have with loved ones. Show appreciation, and you will receive the same in return. Live healthily and enjoy life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a look at yourself, how you have dealt with situations, your relationships with others, and, most of all, the improvements you want to make.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for simple ways to help older friends or relatives. A kind gesture will change someone’s life and make you feel good. An unusual offer will surprise you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider where you see yourself heading. Discuss your plans with someone who can affect the choices you make as you move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take it easy and don’t overdo it. Do something constructive that will encourage you to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Don’t give in to peer pressure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Revisit old relationships and situations that need closure before you head into a bright new year. You’ll be surprised by what you discover and how it will improve your life. Romance is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Try something you’ve never done before. A little excitement will boost your energy level and bring you closer to achieving a personal goal. Open up to a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You may not want to make a resolution this year, but before you disregard the idea, take a look at the past and consider what you might have done differently.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Socializing will lead to interesting conversations about changes you want to make next year. A change of scenery will encourage a shift in attitude. Don’t risk physical injury.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A makeover will attract attention and give you a needed pick-me-up. Don’t overspend in the process; a subtle change will do the trick. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Embrace life in a way that allows you greater freedom to follow your creative dreams and opportunities to surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Protect your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A last-minute adjustment will be necessary if you want to avoid a personal or emotional loss. Plan a little celebration with a loved one late in the day.
