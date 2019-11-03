SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen to others, but don’t give in to someone using emotional tactics to take advantage of you. Temptation should not play a role in the decisions you make. Do what’s right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — If you put your energy where it counts, you will come out on top. Don’t let anyone mislead you. Disillusionment will stand between you and what you want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you intuitively size up situations, you’ll offset a problem that could lead to a disagreement. Your time is better spent on love and romance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Channel your emotions into something entertaining. A positive change to your appearance or image will give you a new lease on life. Make plans with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your intelligence when dealing with people from your past. Don’t let anyone corner you. If you don’t want to do something, don’t do it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Helping others will make you feel good. A financial gain or gift is heading in your direction. Share your thoughts with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take emotions out of the equation if you want to make a sound choice. Stay focused on what’s doable and on whom you want to include in your plan. Romance is in the stars.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You can reinvent your strategy. If you share your thoughts with a loved one, their suggestions will help you put your plans in motion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Try something new and exciting. A change will expand your mind and encourage you to make personal changes that will improve your relationship with someone important.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Activity should be your priority. Sign up for a physical challenge. An emotional matter will make more sense once you’ve had time to mull over the facts. Romance will enhance your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An incident will encourage you to get involved in something you care about. If you volunteer your skills and services, you will make a difference and leave an impression on someone influential.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Spend time with friends. Refuse to miss out on something you want to do. Do what’s best for you, and ignore someone trying to control your life.
