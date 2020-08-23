VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A new approach to an old idea will turn out well. Touch base with people who inspire you and support your efforts. A chance to relax with someone you love will lead to positive lifestyle changes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t let yourself get blamed for something you didn’t do. Taking a step back will help you put things in perspective and avoid outside pressure. If you need help, ask for it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Share your intentions and feelings. Let your emotions take over lead the way. Romance is in the stars. Don’t be afraid to follow an unusual path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Improve the way you live and work. Reach out to people who owe you favors or those you would like to collaborate with. Strive for equality and honesty to avoid setbacks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Implement your plans, and don’t look back. Make unusual plans with a loved one to celebrate your good fortune. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful how much personal information you share. Take time to mull over what you want to do next. Acting in haste will lead to mistakes. Distance yourself from anyone putting pressure on you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stop second-guessing yourself, and start putting your plans in motion. You’ll accomplish plenty if you take action and bring about positive change. Start taking responsibility.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take baby steps when dealing with sensitive issues. Situations will escalate if you aren’t careful how you handle loved ones. People will become increasingly demanding if you are too accommodating.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make change happen. Look at partnership opportunities or spend quality time with a loved one. You will make the most of your day. Romance is favored and will improve your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a break, and avoid discord and demanding people. Look inward, and evaluate the improvements you want to make. Make personal growth, better health and peace of mind your objectives.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stick to what you know, and take care of matters that are pertinent your financial, physical and emotional well-being. Overreacting will set you back. Focus on discipline, reason and facts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your energy wisely. Make plans to do something exhilarating. Home improvements are favored. Don’t follow someone else’s lead; be creative, and do what’s best for yourself.