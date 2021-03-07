PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change will lead to a better position, favors and greater responsibility. Don’t be afraid to try something new. Broaden your search for things that make you happy. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let your emotions control your actions. Think about the consequences. Channel your energy into self-improvement and financial security instead of picking a fight or sulking.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change begins with you. Take a close look at your current situation, and consider how you can make your life better. Personal goals, fitness and a healthy lifestyle will bring positive results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Separate what’s false from the truth, and don’t take on a fight you don’t believe in wholeheartedly. Be true to yourself and walk away from those who try to take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change may be costly, but if it brings you peace of mind or closer to someone you love, it will give you the boost you need to clear up unfinished business. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit tight. Reacting too quickly will put you in an awkward position. Gather the facts and formulate a plan. Maintain a positive attitude, regardless of what others do or think.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set up some ground rules. Make changes that will lead to personal improvements, and include someone you love in your plans. Address issues that have held you hostage. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t reveal your feelings. Bide your time, listen to what others have to say and put a foolproof strategy in place. Discipline will pay off and encourage you to take action when the time is right.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Nurture relationships with friends, relatives and like-minded people. Build a strong home base that fits your quirky ways to a T. Romance will enhance your relationship with someone you cherish.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t get angry; get even. Let personal success be your revenge. Distance yourself from anyone who lies or tries to take advantage of you. Protect your assets, possessions and reputation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rearrange your space to accommodate something you want to pursue. Focus on what you enjoy doing and the people who make you a better person. A promise or commitment will bring you closer to a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take action and make changes to the way you do things. Incorporate discipline into your daily routine, eating habits and fitness goals. Take control of your life, health and future.