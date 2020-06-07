GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Question motives, whether they are yours or someone else’s. It’s essential that what you do or agree to be admirable. Equality and sharing the same goal will be required.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your feelings, and someone will offer interesting feedback that will help you make decisions and changes that will improve your life. Don’t fear what’s unfamiliar to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let the uncertainty that others have stop you from following the path that feels right and best for you. Strive for greater security in your personal life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take a step back, stop worrying about what you cannot change and start channeling your energy into something that makes you happy. Positive change begins with you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Added discipline will help you finish what you start. A fitness program will boost your morale as well as your health. Romance is in the stars and will enhance your personal life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Touch base with friends and relatives and catch up on all the latest news. Showing an interest in what others are doing will also spark your imagination and inspire trying something new.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Physical activity will relieve stress. A change to the way you handle your money will help you stick to a budget you can afford. Don’t take a physical risk. Be intelligent and mindful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Putter around the house and you’ll find plenty to do. Home improvements will make you feel proud of your accomplishments, and how much you saved doing the work yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Personal gain is attainable as long as you don’t let anyone interfere. A different hairstyle or changing your image will give you a trendy new look. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A quest to study something new will encourage a personal change that puts your life in perspective. A healthy, thoughtful pursuit will lead to positive life choices.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Slow down and take a moment to figure out what’s going on around you. Being aware and sensitive to what others are doing will help you ward off trouble. Avoid excess and overreacting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Think matters through and take action. Getting what you want will be dependent on you and how you handle situations and the people involved. Don’t let bickering slow you down.