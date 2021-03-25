Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming SW 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.