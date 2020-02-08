Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Saturday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
