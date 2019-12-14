Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Gale warning in effect through Sunday evening
Saturday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Areas of fog. A
chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Monday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Snow and rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, northeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain and snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
