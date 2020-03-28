Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of rain.
Sunday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night through Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.