Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Friday at 8 a.m. until Saturday at 3 a.m.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy dense fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast around 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest. Seas around 2 feet.