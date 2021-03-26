Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale watch in effect from Friday at 8 a.m. until Saturday at 3 a.m.

Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy dense fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical or less.

Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast around 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.

Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.

Monday and Monday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest. Seas around 2 feet.

