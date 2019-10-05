Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. A chance of showers after midnight.
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 6 feet. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas around 5 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. A chance of showers in the morning.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.