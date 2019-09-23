Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through late Monday night.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming south 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 5 feet. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas around 5 feet. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 4 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
