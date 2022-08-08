Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday night, northeast winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, east winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet .Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday, northeast winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Showers likely.

Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers. 

 

