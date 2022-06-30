Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Saturday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.