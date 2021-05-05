Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.