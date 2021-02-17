Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray likely.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Snow and rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday through Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.