Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect through Friday at 8 p.m.
Friday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, s winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
