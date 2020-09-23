Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning Wednesday morning.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.