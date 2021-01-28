Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect Friday from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Freezing spray advisory in effect from Friday from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow and rain showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Light freezing spray. Snow showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Light freezing spray. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, northeast winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.