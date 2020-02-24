Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming n in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog.
Wednesday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Rain.
Thursday, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Rain.
Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
