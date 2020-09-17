Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday until 11 a.m.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night through Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Monday night, northeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.