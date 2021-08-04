Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming s 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.