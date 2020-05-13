Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Wednesday until 2 p.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday and Saturday night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming se. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.